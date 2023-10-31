Tennessee’s grocery tax holiday ends Tuesday

Stores should honor this tax holiday until the end of the day.
Generic photo of grocery shopping
Generic photo of grocery shopping(Pexels/MGN)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Heads up, Tennesseans! You have just a few hours left to save at the grocery store.

Tennessee’s three-month grocery tax holiday ends at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31. The Tennessee General Assembly passed the Tennessee Works Tax Act during its legislative session, making one of the largest tax cuts in Tennessee history, according to a media release. Included in the tax act was a grocery tax holiday from August through October, meaning Tennesseans did not pay tax on food at the grocery store for three months.

Stores should honor this tax holiday until the end of the day. Prepared food, dietary supplements, candy, alcoholic beverages and tobacco are not included in items in the grocery tax holiday.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in a Nashville median.
Woman found dead in Nashville median, police say
A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school
Speed a possible factor in deadly Monday morning crash, police say
Police identify man killed after crashing into utility pole, rolling over in Nashville
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
Mt. Juliet Police
Heavily armed suspects accused of stealing police rifles in Rutherford Co. evade officers near Antioch

Latest News

Police pursuit ends in rollover crash
Family of man killed by MNPD hires attorney
Mark Capps' widow suing Metro government, officer
Money to repair athletic facilities approved
Nashville skyline
Nashville establishes civilian review board