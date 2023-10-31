Teen charged with Madison teen’s murder after alleged girlfriend lured him to apartment

Teniente was found dead in a breezeway of the Falcon View Apartments on E. Palestine Avenue.
Teen arrested for facilitating another teen’s murder in Madison, police say
Teen arrested for facilitating another teen’s murder in Madison, police say(WSMV)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A teenager has been charged with the murder of another teenager in Madison after an 18-year-old girl allegedly lured him to an apartment in early August.

Metro Nashville police said 17-year-old Adinson Enrique Serrano-Juarez has been charged in the Aug. 8 murder of 17-year-old Israel Teniente.

Teniente was found dead in a breezeway of the Falcon View Apartments on E. Palestine Avenue.

Previous Coverage:
Alleged girlfriend arrested for facilitating her teen boyfriend’s murder in Madison, police say
Homicide investigation underway in Madison after teen shot, killed

Serrano-Juarez had Arleth Bonilla, who was the alleged girlfriend of the victim, lure him to the apartment complex where he was fatally shot, police said. Bonilla was arrested on Oct. 17 and charged with facilitation of criminal homicide.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school
A police investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in a Nashville median.
Woman found dead in Nashville median, police say
Speed a possible factor in deadly Monday morning crash, police say
Police identify man killed after crashing into utility pole, rolling over in Nashville
Mt. Juliet Police
Heavily armed suspects accused of stealing police rifles in Rutherford Co. evade officers near Antioch
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says

Latest News

Neighbors on Dennis Drive are concerned about traffic congestion from a proposed townhome...
Historic Nashville neighborhood concerned about new traffic from proposed townhome development
A father thanks firemen from Murfreesboro Fire Station 8 after they rescued his son from a...
Father personally thanks Murfreesboro firefighters for saving son from burning car
Middle Tennessee cities among top in US for population growth in past 5 years
Lebanon newlyweds hold reception at Waffle House
Nashville establishes civilian review board