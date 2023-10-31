Teen charged with Madison teen’s murder after alleged girlfriend lured him to apartment
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A teenager has been charged with the murder of another teenager in Madison after an 18-year-old girl allegedly lured him to an apartment in early August.
Metro Nashville police said 17-year-old Adinson Enrique Serrano-Juarez has been charged in the Aug. 8 murder of 17-year-old Israel Teniente.
Teniente was found dead in a breezeway of the Falcon View Apartments on E. Palestine Avenue.
Serrano-Juarez had Arleth Bonilla, who was the alleged girlfriend of the victim, lure him to the apartment complex where he was fatally shot, police said. Bonilla was arrested on Oct. 17 and charged with facilitation of criminal homicide.
