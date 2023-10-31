Sumner Commission votes to transfer funds for athletic facility updates

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Sumner County Commission voted to approve the transfer of nearly $15.8 million to upgrade athletics facilities at Sumner County Schools.

The Commission approved the resolution more than four hours after the meeting began as residents and students implored the commission to vote to approve the transfer.

The budget committee originally proposed to transfer only $8.8 million, but commissioners amended the resolution to the full amount of $15.8 million requested by the Sumner County School Board.

The commission approved the resolution to transfer the requested amount by a vote of 21-2 after nearly two hours of debate. The commission also created a voluntary taxation act that would allow residents to donate additional money to a countywide fund that could only be used for stadium upgrades.

The urgency to transfer the funds is to attempt to get a new stadium built and stadium repairs made at three different schools.

“We’ve seen that some athletics facilities are literally falling apart,” one speaker said during the public comment period of the meeting, which lasted more than two-and-a-half hours.

Athletes at several schools spoke about facilities at their school.

The Hendersonville dance team, for example, has practice in the morning before school and utilizes school hallways on occasion.

“My coach tells us to give 110%. Why can’t you do that for us,” Lexi Hughes, a member of the Hendersonville High dance team, said during the public comment period.

The school board would use the almost $15.8 million to make repairs to football stadiums used by Beech, Hendersonville, Portland and White House high schools after engineers found parts of those stadiums are not structurally sound.

The inspection was conducted in August after the visitors’ bleachers at Beech High School collapsed.

A subsequent inspection by structural engineers found the home stands at Beech, visitors’ stands at Hendersonville, a portion of the home stands at Portland High’s stadium and a portion of the home stands at White House High’s stadium were unsafe.

