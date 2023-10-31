Search underway for missing Maury County teen

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Maury County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager.

Derek Austin Begg, 17, was last seen Oct. 24 at his home and has since been reported missing, according to officials. Begg is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white hoodie with black writing, black pants and red athletic shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Maury County Sheriff’s Department at 931-388-5151.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.