Search for suspect underway after man critically injured in Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man suffered critical injuries during a shooting at a Nashville Mapco on Tuesday morning, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

The shooting happened at about 9:30 a.m. at 365 Harding Place, according to dispatch records. Officers were called to investigate and found the man critically injured, police said.

Police said the suspect vehicle is a black SUV, similar to a Jeep Compass. It was last seen on Harding Place heading toward Interstate 24.

If you have any information, you’re urged to contact the police.

