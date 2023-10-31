Police pursuit leads to crash on I-65 in Nashville, woman injured

Six dogs were inside the suspects’ vehicle when it crashed.
By Amanda Hara
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 4:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Wanted suspects rammed a Metro police car Monday morning, leading to pursuit and two people getting arrested, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

Police said the vehicle rammed into a Metro police car near Tusculum Road in South Nashville and led to a long pursuit, ending when the vehicle overturned on I-65 near Fern Avenue after officers tried to deploy spike strips.

A man and woman, who both had outstanding warrants, were taken into custody. The woman was injured, police said, but she’s expected to recover.

A mother dog and five puppies were also inside the vehicle. They are expected to be OK and will be turned over to Metro Animal Care and Control, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in a Nashville median.
Woman found dead in Nashville median, police say
A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school
Speed a possible factor in deadly Monday morning crash, police say
Police identify man killed after crashing into utility pole, rolling over in Nashville
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
Mt. Juliet Police
Heavily armed suspects accused of stealing police rifles in Rutherford Co. evade officers near Antioch

Latest News

Members of Nashville's homeless community wait to enter the city's Extreme Cold Weather...
Metro Nashville opens cold weather shelter as overnight temperatures dips below freezing
The Nashville homeless community can seek shelter at Metro’s extreme cold shelter facility as...
Metro opens cold weather shelter
The FDA wants you to throw out a brand of fruit puree pouches that may contain extremely high...
Fruit puree pouches recalled for elevated lead levels
The lock on Robert Sullivan's storage unit was not damaged despite thousands of dollars worth...
Police investigating multiple storage unit thefts without broken locks