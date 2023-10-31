Police pursuit leads to crash on I-65 in Nashville, woman injured

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Wanted suspects rammed a Metro police car Monday morning, leading to pursuit and two people getting arrested, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

Police said the vehicle rammed into a Metro police car near Tusculum Road in South Nashville and led to a long pursuit, ending when the vehicle overturned on I-65 near Fern Avenue after officers tried to deploy spike strips.

A man and woman, who both had outstanding warrants, were taken into custody. The woman was injured, police said, but she’s expected to recover.

A mother dog and five puppies were also inside the vehicle. They are expected to be OK and will be turned over to Metro Animal Care and Control, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.