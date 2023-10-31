Police investigating multiple storage unit thefts without broken locks

The storage unit was not damaged despite thousands of dollars worth of music equipment being stolen from inside, police said.
The lock on Robert Sullivan's storage unit was not damaged despite thousands of dollars worth of music equipment being stolen from inside, police said.
By Brendan Tierney
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 12:31 AM CDT
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - There’s been a string of strange break-ins resulting in thousands of dollars worth of music equipment and other items being stolen from storage units in Clarksville, police said.

Items have disappeared from at least five units at the Red Dot Self Storage on Huntco Drive since the beginning of August, police said, but none of the locks have been broken or other obvious damage done to the units.

Robert Sullivan said it felt like being kicked in the stomach when he found nearly $20,000 worth of DJ equipment was taken from his unit. He was forced to cancel multiple wedding jobs this fall because he couldn’t do them without his custom gear.

Sullivan said he first noticed something was wrong when the front gate at the secure storage facility was broken and left open for nearly two weeks.

“There have been several break-ins out here along with mine,” Sullivan said. “Same thing, the locks weren’t broken, there is no damage to the area. I don’t know what else to do.”

When WSMV4 went to his storage unit for this story, Sullivan said even more items, including a TV, had been taken since the last time he was there.

Clarksville Police said the thefts remain under investigation. In the past, officers have seen thieves cut a lock and replace it with an identical version, so people don’t realize something happened.

Officers are asking people who use the facility to check their units to make sure nothing has been stolen.

Sullivan said his insurance claim for the theft was denied because there was no clear break-in. He’s hoping someone might recognize his custom equipment and help police find the items.

Until the criminal can be caught, Sullivan is keeping his equipment in the back of his car and at a nearby business where he will DJ to make sure it’s safe.

“I think it was an inside job,” Sullivan said. “I think it was someone with a master key or they picked the lock. Whoever did it, in my case, they had a lot of time to look through the stuff. I had stuff buried.”

WSMV4 reached out to Red Dot Storage multiple times for this story but did not get a response by deadline.

