Organization says more families needing mental health help for kids

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Tennessee-based non-profit aimed at helping kids in the middle of a mental health crisis says they’re seeing an increase in calls to their crisis hotline.

Youth Villages says it’s seen a 33% increase in calls statewide over the last five years. It’s why they believe programs like their Intercept program is so important.

The program offers intensive in-home treatment for kids and teens dealing with mental health issues like anger, depression, and suicidal thoughts.

Former client Kristen Ogle says it turned their family life around.

“My house was in shambles. I felt hopeless. My son was out of control. He was getting kicked off the bus. He was getting kicked out of school. He was just on a bad path,” says Ogle.

Her family worked with Dakota Sullivan, a family intervention specialist. Sullivan met with her son, Wyatt, both at home and at school to help him deal with his anger.

“I think being in the home environment and having someone who’s willing to come to them when they need to meet with us, not when we need to meet with them. I think it goes a long way to get these kids to open up and want to talk with us,” says Sullivan.

Not only that, but the Ogles live in Humphreys County. According to the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, the state of Tennessee has a severe shortage of child psychiatrists. The AACAP says many rural Middle Tennessee counties, like Humphreys, don’t have any.

“There is a growing need for more people in the field and more programs to meet the needs and the unique needs of our families,” says Allison Parker, Regional Supervisor for Youth Villages.

The Ogle family completed the several-months-long Intercept program, and Ogle says she now shares their experience often, hoping other families will follow.

“When you take the first step, it’s success,” says Ogle.

Families in need of help can call Youth Villages’ crisis hotline to receive an assessment and evaluation for services. Crisis hotlines are broken down by region. Click to find the number for your region.

