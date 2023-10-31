Nashville road closures during CMA Awards

Be aware: Your normal route may be affected next week.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The biggest night in country music is just a week away, and the Country Music Association is warning drivers of expected road closures during and leading up to the CMA Awards show.

The show, hosted by country music star Luke Bryan and NFL Hall of Famer Peyton Manning, will be held Nov. 8 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Performers announced for 57th Annual CMA Awards

The following chart shows which streets and road will be closed during the event and for how long:

Road closures during CMA Awards week.
Road closures during CMA Awards week.(Daniel Smithson | CMA)

The Country Music Association announced the initial lineup of performers for The 57th Annual CMA Awards last week.

The list includes first-time nominees, country music legends and reigning CMA Awards winners:

  • Luke Bryan
  • Jelly Roll
  • K. Michelle
  • Little Big Town
  • Megan Moroney
  • Old Dominion
  • Carly Pearce
  • Chris Stapleton
  • Tanya Tucker
  • Lainey Wilson

