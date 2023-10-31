Nashville road closures during CMA Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The biggest night in country music is just a week away, and the Country Music Association is warning drivers of expected road closures during and leading up to the CMA Awards show.

The show, hosted by country music star Luke Bryan and NFL Hall of Famer Peyton Manning, will be held Nov. 8 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

The following chart shows which streets and road will be closed during the event and for how long:

Road closures during CMA Awards week. (Daniel Smithson | CMA)

The Country Music Association announced the initial lineup of performers for The 57th Annual CMA Awards last week.

The list includes first-time nominees, country music legends and reigning CMA Awards winners:

Luke Bryan

Jelly Roll

K. Michelle

Little Big Town

Megan Moroney

Old Dominion

Carly Pearce

Chris Stapleton

Tanya Tucker

Lainey Wilson

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.