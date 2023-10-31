Nashville Public Library in Donelson closed Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Freezing temperatures and no heat have forced the Nashville Public Library’s branch in Donelson to close on Tuesday.

The library said the branch is without heat on Oct. 31 and as temperatures are low throughout the day, they had to close.

Donelson Branch Library is without heat and will be closed today, October 31. — Nashville Public Library (@NowatNPL) October 31, 2023

A Freeze Warning is in effect across the Mid State until 9 a.m. this morning before we finally warm things up this afternoon. Highs today will sit near 50 under plenty of afternoon sunshine. It will be breezy again with gusts near 20 mph.

Overnight lows are expected to drop into the 20s tonight so we’re expecting more of a widespread freeze tomorrow morning. Another freeze warning goes into effect tonight and into tomorrow morning.

Temperatures Wednesday afternoon will also hang out around 50 with more sunshine to go around in the afternoon. Wednesday night will still be very cold with lows in the 20s again.

