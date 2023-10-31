Nashville establishes civilian review board

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – After Gov. Bill Lee signed into law a bill that abolishes community oversight boards, new Nashville mayor Freddie O’Connell worked to create a new, legal oversight committee called the Civilian Review Board.

Senate Bill 0591/House Bill 0764 abolished community oversight boards but also allowed city governments to replace them by creating police advisory and review committees to make recommendations for complaints against officers. In a media release, O’Connell said it was his goal to maintain employment status for current Metro employees and enable a “meaningful civilian review process.”

“In 2018, Nashville voters overwhelmingly demanded meaningful civilian oversight of specific police actions,” O’Connell said in the release. “Despite that, state legislation earlier this year resulted in significant limitations to what we had established in the Metro Charter by referendum. As soon as I took office, I began working with Metro Legal, Metro Finance, and Human Resources to ensure as smooth and complete an implementation of the option of a Civilian Review Board available under state law as possible.”

Jill Fitcheard, who served as executive director of the Metro Community Oversight Board, was selected for the same position on the Civilian Review Board.

“We will continue working to act in accordance with the will of Nashville voters,” O’Connell said.

