Middle Tennessee cities among top in US for population growth in past 5 years

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two Middle Tennessee cities found themselves ranked among the top 25 cities in the U.S. that have seen the most population growth over the past half-decade.

According to a study from Smart Asset, cities in the southwest dominate when it comes to population growth, but Murfreesboro and Clarksville found themselves with more than 10% growth in the past five years.

“To find where population growth has been most prevalent, SmartAsset examined the most recent U.S. population data across 344 of the largest cities to determine the biggest growth from 2017 to 2022, including shifts between the balance of men and women,” the study said.

Murfreesboro found itself ranked in the No. 12 spot with a 15.5% growth from 2017 to 2022, while Clarksville had an 11.6% growth, landing it at No. 24.

Here’s a look at the numbers:

Murfreesboro 2017 population: 136,372 2022 population: 162,402

Clarksville 2017 population: 153,210 2022 population: 176,977



Meanwhile, Nashville and Chattanooga saw a less than 2% increase and Memphis’ population actually decreased by 3.7%, according to the study.

