Metro Nashville opens cold weather shelter as overnight temperatures dips below freezing

Metro Social Services and Office of Homeless Service will open the shelter from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. on Monday and Tuesday nights.
The Nashville homeless community can seek shelter at Metro’s extreme cold shelter facility as temperatures drop over the next two days.
By Danielle Jackson
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 12:41 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville homeless community can seek shelter at Metro’s Extreme Cold Weather Overflow Shelter as temperatures drop over the next two days.

Metro Social Services and Office of Homeless Service opened the shelter at 3230 Brick Church Pike for on Monday and Tuesday nights from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. the following day.

Terri Morrows stood outside of the shelter waiting for the doors to open just before 7 p.m. Monday. She rubbed her hands trying to stay warm.

“It feels really good. Just tells us that there are still people here in Nashville who still care,” said an emotional Morrows.

Morrow and her family are currently in between housing for the last nine months after moving from Arkansas. She said they decided to move back to Nashville after her brother passed away.

“I came back here in January and people were just coldhearted. They didn’t care about homeless people, they didn’t care about anything,” said Morrow.

With temperatures dropping below freezing, the shelter is a place for many to stay warm. For Marece Kojo, the shelter opened just in time after trying to find a place to shield from the cold.

“I was honestly trespassing on a property, in a building on the property, and an officer told me about it. He said instead of trespassing they got a homeless shelter,” said Kojo as he explains how grateful he is to have this as an option.

Families and pets are welcome. Pets must be crated. Those needing to get out of the cold are asked to first seek shelter at the Nashville Rescue Mission and Room In The Inn before coming to the overflow shelter.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in a Nashville median.
Woman found dead in Nashville median, police say
A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school
Two people were injured in a fiery crash at the intersection of Lascassas Pike and North...
3 injured in 5-car crash in Murfreesboro
Speed a possible factor in deadly Monday morning crash, police say
Police identify man killed after crashing into utility pole, rolling over in Nashville
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says

Latest News

The Nashville homeless community can seek shelter at Metro’s extreme cold shelter facility as...
Metro opens cold weather shelter
The FDA wants you to throw out a brand of fruit puree pouches that may contain extremely high...
Fruit puree pouches recalled for elevated lead levels
The lock on Robert Sullivan's storage unit was not damaged despite thousands of dollars worth...
Police investigating multiple storage unit thefts without broken locks
The lock on Robert Sullivan's storage unit was not damaged despite thousands of dollars worth...
Storage units burglarized without locks being cut