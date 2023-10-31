Metro Nashville opens cold weather shelter as overnight temperatures dips below freezing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville homeless community can seek shelter at Metro’s Extreme Cold Weather Overflow Shelter as temperatures drop over the next two days.

Metro Social Services and Office of Homeless Service opened the shelter at 3230 Brick Church Pike for on Monday and Tuesday nights from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. the following day.

Terri Morrows stood outside of the shelter waiting for the doors to open just before 7 p.m. Monday. She rubbed her hands trying to stay warm.

“It feels really good. Just tells us that there are still people here in Nashville who still care,” said an emotional Morrows.

Morrow and her family are currently in between housing for the last nine months after moving from Arkansas. She said they decided to move back to Nashville after her brother passed away.

“I came back here in January and people were just coldhearted. They didn’t care about homeless people, they didn’t care about anything,” said Morrow.

With temperatures dropping below freezing, the shelter is a place for many to stay warm. For Marece Kojo, the shelter opened just in time after trying to find a place to shield from the cold.

“I was honestly trespassing on a property, in a building on the property, and an officer told me about it. He said instead of trespassing they got a homeless shelter,” said Kojo as he explains how grateful he is to have this as an option.

Families and pets are welcome. Pets must be crated. Those needing to get out of the cold are asked to first seek shelter at the Nashville Rescue Mission and Room In The Inn before coming to the overflow shelter.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.