Man killed in Nashville shooting identified, search for suspect continues

A witness at the scene told detectives the victim was involved in an apparent ongoing feud over narcotics.
By Daniel Smithson and Caleb Wethington
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man was killed during a shooting at a Nashville Mapco on Tuesday morning, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

The shooting happened at about 9:30 a.m. at 365 Harding Place, according to dispatch records. Officers were called to investigate and found 26-year-old Rezai Dashti critically injured, police said.

Dashti later died after being taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. A witness at the scene told detectives the victim was involved in an apparent ongoing feud over narcotics.

Police said the suspect vehicle is a black SUV, similar to a Jeep Compass. It was last seen on Harding Place heading toward Interstate 24.

If you have any information, you’re urged to contact the police.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school
A police investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in a Nashville median.
Woman found dead in Nashville median, police say
Speed a possible factor in deadly Monday morning crash, police say
Police identify man killed after crashing into utility pole, rolling over in Nashville
Mt. Juliet Police
Heavily armed suspects accused of stealing police rifles in Rutherford Co. evade officers near Antioch
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says

Latest News

Williamson Co. may cut school bus stops next semester, but there’s a reason
Williamson Co. may cut school bus stops next semester, here’s why
Police search for suspect in gas station shooting
Halloween (generic)
Tips for staying warm while trick-or-treating
Groceries will no longer be tax-free after Oct. 31.
Grocery tax holiday ends
Image courtesy MGN
Drunk, wrong-way Tennessee driver nearly hits officers head-on, police say