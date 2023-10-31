Man killed in Nashville shooting identified, search for suspect continues
A witness at the scene told detectives the victim was involved in an apparent ongoing feud over narcotics.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man was killed during a shooting at a Nashville Mapco on Tuesday morning, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.
The shooting happened at about 9:30 a.m. at 365 Harding Place, according to dispatch records. Officers were called to investigate and found 26-year-old Rezai Dashti critically injured, police said.
Dashti later died after being taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. A witness at the scene told detectives the victim was involved in an apparent ongoing feud over narcotics.
Police said the suspect vehicle is a black SUV, similar to a Jeep Compass. It was last seen on Harding Place heading toward Interstate 24.
If you have any information, you’re urged to contact the police.
Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.