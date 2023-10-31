Local agencies provide safety tips ahead of Halloween

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - With Halloween approaching and tens of thousands of people preparing to take to the streets, multiple Middle Tennessee agencies have been making arrangements to keep your family safe.

The Mt. Juliet Police Department says planning started months ago, and come Tuesday, plans will be in action. Among the things MJPD will be doing is increasing their personnel and spreading officers throughout the city to increase their visibility while people are trick-or-treating.

Along with allocating resources, MJPD has been using social media to remind parents of helpful safety tips.

The department encouraged parents to check their children’s candy, accompany them while out, put them in reflective clothing and practice roadway safety.

“We’re really excited for Halloween, we’re tripling our staff,” Public Information Officer Justin Beasley said. “This is something we look forward to as far as we want the kids to have fun, but we also know there’s a safety component to it as well where we step in.”

A study by Safe Kids Worldwide found that kids are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car on Halloween, which is why AAA is reminding drivers of the importance of staying alert.

“Slowing down really can be the difference between life or death when it comes to a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle,” AAA spokesperson Megan Cooper said.

Cooper encourages drivers to follow all traffic laws and for trick-or-treaters to remain visible, undistracted and on the sidewalk.

“Even though it’s a very exciting time, especially for children. It can also be a very dangerous time,” Cooper said.

