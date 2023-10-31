Judges rule in favor of Metro Airport Authority, reinstating previous board

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A three-judge panel ruled the state legislature overstepped its reach in passing a law to take over the Metro Nashville Airport Authority.

In the ruling issued by the panel of Chancellor Anne C. Martin, Judge Mark L. Hayes and Judge Zachary R. Walder on Tuesday, the judges said the new board is vacated and the old board is reinstated without the additional powers and responsibilities in the law passed by legislators.

“Thus, the statutory makeup of the new Board and the expansion of powers afforded MNAA are unconstitutional, we strike them from the act,” the judges said in the order.

Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell and Department of Law Director Wally Dietz applauded the panel’s order.

“For decades, the MNAA board has been led by some of Nashville’s most prominent business leaders, aviators and engineers,” O’Connell said in a statement. “Their decisions show a history of bi-partisan decision-making reflecting a professional board functioning at the highest level. Under the direction of these Nashville leaders, BNA has grown to meet the rapidly expanding needs of our city for today and the future. I look forward to the reinstatement of the locally appointed board.”

“MNAA is an agency and instrumentality of the Metropolitan Government,” Dietz said. “The ruling today reinforces Metro’s right to maintain and control the airport authority. Three different three-judge panels have now protected local governments from unconstitutional state overreach. This panel was well-prepared for the argument, and we are grateful the Court carefully considered the legal issues raised.”

Previously, the judge panels ruled in favor of Metro Nashville in a case determining the number of votes needed to renovate the Fairgrounds Speedway and the reduction in the size of the Metro Council.

WSMV4 reached out to Gov. Bill Lee, Lt. Gov. Randy McNally and House Speaker Cameron Sexton for statements and has not heard back.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.