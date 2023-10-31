How to keep your heat working all winter long

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - There’s been a sudden drop in temperatures in Middle Tennessee that has made a lot of people turn their heat on for the first time this season and run their systems hard. That’s led to a flood of calls to repair companies.

Hiller HVAC technician Luke Henderson said there are several easy steps you can take to keep your heat working all winter.

Simply lowering your thermostat by a couple of degrees can take the strain off your heating system and prevent a breakdown in cold winter weather.

Henderson said small problems, like a loose screw or wire, can become much larger issues if they’re not fixed with regular service.

“Whenever it gets super cold outside, it is just having to work a little bit longer,” Henderson said. “As long as you keep your system annually maintained, we can keep that system running as long as possible.”

Henderson compared a furnace to your car, where regular maintenance is needed to clean out filters and pipes.

Robbin Price tries to do a lot of that maintenance on her own. She said construction near her home creates a lot of dust, so she changes her three furnace air filters every three months.

“I do the preventative maintenance, so I don’t have a breakdown,” Price said. “I originally woke up this morning and heard the temperature and thought, ‘Oh my gosh there are going to be a lot of people whose heat isn’t working.’ I like to get out ahead of it, so have everything serviced.”

Henderson said that service will ensure all the equipment in your attic or crawlspace is ready for the winter. He suggested setting your thermostat between 65 and 70 to warm your house without constantly running your furnace.

