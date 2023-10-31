Historic Nashville neighborhood concerned about new traffic from proposed townhome development

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A neighborhood just off Brick Church Pike is worried a proposed townhome development will create safety and traffic concerns for residents.

The proposal would build 66 townhomes in the area of Dennis Drive and Brick Church Pike.

Dr. Tonya Dennis, who is a third-generation homeowner in the Historic Rucker Neighborhood, said dump trucks going to and from the construction site have already created traffic congestion on Dennis Drive, which is a dead-end street named after her grandfather.

“On any given day, you’re running about 60 or 75 dump trucks to the very end of the street,” Dennis said. “It’s just a safety concern overall because of the congestion,” Dennis said.

Metro Codes said the project is in the early stages of approval, and multiple permits are under review.

The plan currently has the complex’s main driveway on Dennis Drive, but Dennis and her neighbors want that driveway to be off Brick Church Pike to avoid additional traffic.

She said three weeks ago, a firetruck had to reverse down Dennis Drive because the street was too narrow.

“As long-standing taxpayers, first and foremost, we are as equally important in terms of our accessibility and our safety in not having this amount of traffic,” Dennis said.

Metro Planning said there are stormwater buffers on Brick Church Pike that would prevent creating an access point there. That would be the decision of the Nashville Department of Transportation, according to Metro Codes.

NDOT could not immediately respond for comment.

