First Alert Forecast: Two more freezing nights

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - FREEZING TEMPERATURES for the next two nights before warmer air returns for the second half of the week. Sunshine continues this week.

HALLOWEEN AND WEDNESDAY WEATHER:

Trick-or-Treaters will need to layer up this evening with temperatures in the 40s and 30s.

Overnight lows are expected to drop into the 20s tonight so we’re expecting more of a widespread freeze tomorrow morning. Another FREEZE WARNING goes into effect tonight and into tomorrow morning. Remember to keep your pipes as a steady drip and cover any exposed hose faucets outside.

Temperatures Wednesday afternoon will also hang out around 50 with more sunshine to go around in the afternoon. Wednesday night will still be very cold with lows in the 20s again.

WARMING UP LATE WEEK:

Temperatures get back to near 60 on Thursday and into the 60s on Friday. Both days will have plenty of sunshine.

THIS WEEKEND:

Fantastic weekend weather warming up to the 70s. The sunshine will stick around. The wind will pick up on Sunday with an isolated shower possible.

NEXT WEEK:

Early next week we’ll see highs in the mid-70s on Monday. Again, there is a slight chance of showers with windy conditions.

Tuesday temperatures drop again, highs in the upper 50s. An isolated shower is possible early.

