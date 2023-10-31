First Alert Forecast: Two more freezing nights

Sunshine all week, warming by weekend
By Lisa Spencer
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - FREEZING TEMPERATURES for the next two nights before warmer air returns for the second half of the week. Sunshine continues this week.

HALLOWEEN AND WEDNESDAY WEATHER:

Trick-or-Treaters will need to layer up this evening with temperatures in the 40s and 30s.

Overnight lows are expected to drop into the 20s tonight so we’re expecting more of a widespread freeze tomorrow morning. Another FREEZE WARNING goes into effect tonight and into tomorrow morning. Remember to keep your pipes as a steady drip and cover any exposed hose faucets outside.

Temperatures Wednesday afternoon will also hang out around 50 with more sunshine to go around in the afternoon. Wednesday night will still be very cold with lows in the 20s again.

Widespread freeze warnings are in effect across the Mid State.
Widespread freeze warnings are in effect across the Mid State.(WSMV)

WARMING UP LATE WEEK:

Temperatures get back to near 60 on Thursday and into the 60s on Friday. Both days will have plenty of sunshine.

THIS WEEKEND:

Fantastic weekend weather warming up to the 70s. The sunshine will stick around. The wind will pick up on Sunday with an isolated shower possible.

NEXT WEEK:

Early next week we’ll see highs in the mid-70s on Monday. Again, there is a slight chance of showers with windy conditions.

Tuesday temperatures drop again, highs in the upper 50s. An isolated shower is possible early.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school
A police investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in a Nashville median.
Woman found dead in Nashville median, police say
Speed a possible factor in deadly Monday morning crash, police say
Police identify man killed after crashing into utility pole, rolling over in Nashville
Mt. Juliet Police
Heavily armed suspects accused of stealing police rifles in Rutherford Co. evade officers near Antioch
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says

Latest News

Here are some ways to reuse your old pumpkins!
What to do with pumpkins after Halloween
Meteorologist Cruz Medina provides tips ahead of falling back this weekend.
Time change
Meteorologist Cruz Medina provides tips on how to avoid plant freezing.
Plant freeze tips
Meteorologist Dan Thomas has the latest on this week's forecast.
Halloween weather update