First Alert Forecast: More Freezing Temperatures

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - FREEZING TEMPEARTURES

A Freeze Warning is in effect across the Mid State until 9am this morning before we finally warm things up this afternoon. Highs today will sit near 50 under plenty of afternoon sunshine. It will be breezy again with gusts near 20 mph.

Overnight lows are expected to drop into the 20s tonight so we’re expecting more of a widespread freeze tomorrow morning. Another FREEZE WARNING goes into effect tonight and into tomorrow morning. Remember to keep your pipes as a steady drip and cover any exposed hose faucets outside.

Temperatures Wednesday afternoon will also hang out around 50 with more sunshine to go around in the afternoon. Wednesday night will still be very cold with lows in the 20s again.

WARMING UP

Temperatures get back to near 60 on Thursday and into the 60s on Friday. Both days will have plenty of sunshine.

Highs are back near, if not into, 70 for the weekend and the sunshine sticks around.

Early next week we’ll see highs in the mid 70s on Monday.

<p><img style=”width: 100%;” src=“https://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wsmv/weather/7_DAY_FORECAST.jpg” alt=“” /></p>

