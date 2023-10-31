Father personally thanks Murfreesboro firefighters for saving son from burning car

“They went and did what they do with no regard for their life. They’re trying to save someone else’s.”
A father thanks firemen from Murfreesboro Fire Station 8 after they rescued his son from a fiery crash, saving his life.
A father thanks firemen from Murfreesboro Fire Station 8 after they rescued his son from a fiery crash, saving his life.(WSMV)
By Lydia Fielder
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A father in Murfreesboro personally thanked the firefighters who saved his son, who was trapped in a burning car.

Eric Swaim said if the firefighters from Murfreesboro Fire Rescue (MFR) Station 8 had arrived any later at the crash scene, he’s not sure his son would have made it.

“They went and did what they do, with no regard for their life,” Swaim said. “They’re trying to save someone else’s.”

A preliminary investigation showed the driver of a Dodge Ram 1500 pickup was driving east in the left lane on East Northfield Boulevard Saturday night. The truck’s driver was approaching a traffic light at Lacassas Pike at North Rutherford Boulevard when they slammed into the back of a car, causing a chain reaction pileup, according to police.

3 injured in 5-car crash in Murfreesboro
‘We all thought he was dead’: Witnesses describe fiery crash rescue in Murfreesboro

Swaim’s son, 24-year-old Jay Swaim, was among those injured. He was trapped in his car while it was on fire. Several witnesses told WSMV4 they tried to help get Jay out of the car, but the fire was too big.

Eventually, firefighters with MFR Station 8 pulled the 24-year-old driver out and put him in a helicopter to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Cpt. Kenny McFarland was one of the crew members who assisted in the rescue.

“It’s an overwhelming experience,” Farland said. “It’s one of those where you can’t take life for granted because, yes, a couple seconds of us not doing our job that we’re trained to do, and we might not have saved that man’s life.”

Swaim said his son suffered burns on his arms, shoulders and head. He also has a broken leg, ribs, jaw and facial bones. He will need facial reconstructive surgeries and a skin graft.

“Recovery is going to be a long time,” he said. “It’s going to be a long process.”

To donate to Jay’s recovery fund, you can visit this GoFundMe page.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

