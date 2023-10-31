Drunk, wrong-way Tennessee driver nearly hits officers head-on, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Tennessee man was arrested over the weekend after allegedly drunkenly driving on the wrong side of the road and nearly causing several head-on collisions in Kentucky, according to Scottsville police.

Police said on Oct. 29 at about 1:30 a.m., 911 callers reported a car traveling in the wrong direction that nearly caused several head-on crashes on Veterans Memorial. The car was traveling from Warren to Allen County.

Officers observed the vehicle speeding down the wrong side of the road, with some officers having to move over to avoid being hit head-on. The car continued driving and ran several red lights, police said.

Eventually, the car came to a stop, and as officers approached the vehicle, they could reportedly smell a strong odor of alcohol. The driver was identified as 21-year-old Ethan Swanson of Gallatin, Tenn.

Swanson was arrested on nine charges:

