Anti-Semitic flyers left at homes in Knoxville, police investigating, officials say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department and Knox County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after people in West Knoxville and Knox County reported finding anti-Semitic flyers left at their homes.

Scott Erland with the Knoxville Police Department said the agency is aware of the flyers and had seen pictures of the flyers circulating online. Similarly, Kimberly Glenn with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office said two deputies had gone to one of the homes affected and picked up the flyers.

The flyers themselves make anti-Semitic claims about immigration, the Biden administration and the LGBTQ+ community, according to pictures sent in by WVLT News viewers.

Both agencies are asking for reports of more incidents. The Knoxville Police Department non-emergency line is 865-215-4010. Glenn asked that reports to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office go to 865-215-2243.

