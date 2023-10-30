Woman found dead in Nashville median, police say

The woman had no pulse when police arrived.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A police investigation is underway after a woman was found in a median near the intersection of Murfreesboro Pike and East Thompson Lane.

Police told WSMV4 they believe the woman was hit by a car at about 5:45 a.m. A passerby saw her and called 911. She had no pulse when police arrived, police said.

No vehicle description has been released at this time. Police are asking anyone with information to call them.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

