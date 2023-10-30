Widow of Grammy winner killed by police files suit against Metro Nashville, SWAT officer

The suit, filed by Tara Capps, claims excessive force was used against her husband, which violated the Fourth Amendment and caused his “untimely death.”
Body cams show the moment a SWAT officer fires on Mark Capps.
Body cams show the moment a SWAT officer fires on Mark Capps.(MNPD)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The widow of Grammy-award-winning audio engineer Mark Capps has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the Metro Nashville Government and a SWAT officer after Capps was killed in an officer-involved shooting in January.

The suit, filed by Tara Capps, claims excessive force was used against her husband, which violated the Fourth Amendment and caused his “untimely death.”

In the suit, it claims that the Metro Nashville Police Department caused SWAT officer Ashley Coon to kill Capps when he was “not posing an active threat of imminent harm,” among other violations of the Fourth Amendment.

Previous Coverage:
D.A. won’t charge officers in fatal shooting of Mark Capps
Investigation shows armed officer was hostage at home of Grammy winner who was killed by police

The suit was filed by Capps as the administrator of her late husband’s estate on Oct. 27. The estate is seeking compensation for physical, legal, emotional, constitutional, and financial harm that Mark Capps suffered by being gunned down and killed.

The following are sought for relief by the estate:

  • Nominal damages
  • Compensatory damages
  • Punitive damages
  • Attorney’s fees
  • Court costs
  • Pre and post-judgment interest

In September, Nashville’s District Attorney General said no charges will be filed against police officers for shooting and killing Capps in January. MNPD said Capps held his wife and stepdaughter at gunpoint. Police surrounded his home and eventually shot and killed him.

The district attorney’s office released the full report, which is 176 pages long. The DA said what police did was “reasonably necessary.”

Nashville’s Community Oversight Board said police could have de-escalated the situation and that no one had to die.

Capps’ friends told WSMV4 in January that he was under a lot of mental stress. Police said at the time they had no record of Capps’ mental history. They also don’t send mental health clinicians to scenes where someone is armed.

Metro Legal said they have no comment on the lawsuit.

Capps is a four-time Grammy-winning sound engineer who was wanted on aggravated assault and kidnapping charges when he was shot at his Hermitage home by a Metro Nashville Police SWAT officer.

You can read the suit in its entirety below:

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

