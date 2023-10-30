What you should do now to get your home ready for winter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - With the drop in temperatures, there’s a chance the pipes in your home can freeze and burst.

While we’ve all heard of letting faucets drip, there’s more plumbers want you to do.

Hiller Plumbing Service Manager David Atchison said the drip or even slow water stream prevents any pipe blockage and hardly raises your water bill. If a burst does happen, know where the water shut-off valve is in the basement or outside.

Atchison said now is the time to detach hoses and place faucet covers outside. The covers prevent cold wind from coming inside and freezing pipes.

He also suggested homeowners open cabinets by sinks along exterior walls.

“What we would suggest is opening up the cabinet, letting some of that air get inside the cabinet, and so the water lines can get a little heat as well,” Atchison said. “Because if not, you can go to any cabinet during the wintertime that’s up on an outside wall, and you open it up, and it’s bitter cold inside there.”

He recommended people also start reaching for their space heaters.

Josh Jessie, Hiller Electrical Manager, said one space heater should be plugged in per outlet. He said there should also only be one heater in a room and kept away from clothing or flammable objects. Jessie said heaters should not be plugged into power strips to prevent overheating.

It’s also important to check your breaker. Newer models turn off once they start tripping from too much power. Older breakers could spark a fire, especially with space heaters.

Hiller said this is because a typical outlet can hold up to 15 amps. On overage, Jessie said space heaters need 16 to 18 amps.

“If you have a space heater you are plugging in that’s getting somewhere close to that, then you are maxing out that circuit,” Jessie said. “And then if you are trying to plug in multiple heaters on those as well, that’s why I say if you have to use them, spread them out.”

If you are a renter in an apartment or house, Hiller said to check with your HOA or complex. Most often, managers will suggest ways renters can prevent bursting pipes and further prepare for winter.

“I would definitely ask questions and make sure smoke detectors, ground fault receptacles and things like that are up to date,” Jessie said. “Or if they would allow you to have someone else to come in, like a licensed electrician, to go through that if they do a type of reimbursement. I’d say it depends on the apartment itself.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.