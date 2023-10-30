Titans QB Will Levis expect to start at Pittsburgh as Tannehill nurses ankle: report

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – After a four-touchdown performance Sunday against the Falcons in his NFL debut, rookie quarterback Will Levis is expected to once again get the starting nod for the Titans when they play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports Ryan Tannehill is still recovering from a high ankle sprain and needs more time to recover, so Levis is expected to get his second start on Thursday night. The University of Kentucky product completed more than 65% of his passes on Sunday against the Falcons and racked up 238 passing yards and four touchdown passes – three of which were hauled in by Titans star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

The Titans took Levis in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft. He’s starting over 2022 third-round pick Malik Willis.

#Titans quarterback Will Levis - coming off a four-touchdown debut - is expected to start Thursday night vs. the #Steelers, per source. Ryan Tannehill is still recovering from a high ankle sprain and likely needs more time. Barring surprise, Levis will get start No. 2. pic.twitter.com/Q7bdFk2jXL — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 30, 2023

