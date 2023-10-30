Taxi company owner warns of potential imposters

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -After a busy weekend in Nashville, a taxi service company owner is warning the public of illegal taxis.

Music City Taxi and Checker Cab owner Akreem Hasan says people in unmarked green cars are posing a big problem for his company.

“People think it’s a green cab, it’s a checker cab,” Hasan said. “They get in, they overcharge, we get a complaint.”

He said the issues aren’t just impacting tourists but anyone getting a ride to any event. He says the next time you go to a big game or concert, there are some things to look out for.

Hasan said to check for the following indicators to confirm if it’s a legitimate taxi:

A top light

Decaled

Metered

Driver’s permit in dash

Hasan said if a permit is not visible, you can ask the driver where it is.

Hasan’s company has a system, similar to other rideshare companies, that allows them to track their drivers’ whereabouts. Without the system, Hasan said imposters pose a large risk to riders.

”They got overcharged $200, and they don’t let the customer get out,” he said. “‘Lock the door until you pay me this much. If you don’t, you’re not going anywhere,’” he said, impersonating imitation taxi drivers.

Before getting into a rideshare vehicle, riders should ensure the license plate in the app reflects the license plate of the vehicle attempting to pick them up. If you believe someone is not a legitimate taxi driver, you can report them to the Transportation Licensing Commission.

