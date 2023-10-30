Suspect who allegedly covered Vanderbilt sorority house security cameras identified

Police said nine Vanderbilt University security cameras were covered with black electrical tape.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A vandalism suspect has been arrested after police said he covered several security cameras surrounding Vanderbilt University’s sorority and fraternity houses.

Taylor Cress, 39, was charged with criminal trespassing and several counts of vandalism. On June 8, Nashville officers responded to Vanderbilt to a report that nine security cameras had been covered with black electrical tape. The National Pan-Hellenic Council house had three security camera lenses taped; the Kappa Delta sorority house and Kappa Alpha Order fraternity house had two security camera lenses taped; and the Euclid and Delphi Houses had one taped, according to police.

During their investigation, police found the cameras had been taped between 10 p.m. June 4 and midnight June 5. Police said Cress used a broken shower rod to put tape on the cameras. Police used fingerprints on the rod to identify Cress as the suspect, according to his arrest report.

He’s not affiliated with the university and is not a student, police said.

Cress denied any involvement when questioned by police.

