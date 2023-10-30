Speed a possible factor in deadly Monday morning crash, police say

A man died after crashing into a utility police on Gallatin Pike North.
By Amanda Hara
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 4:11 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A deadly crash in Madison drew investigators to the scene early Monday morning.

A man died after crashing into a utility pole on Gallatin Pike North around 1 a.m., according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Authorities said speed may have been a factor in the crash and that the man was thrown from the car.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were injured in a fiery crash at the intersection of Lascassas Pike and North...
3 injured in 5-car crash in Murfreesboro
Temperatures will dip to around freezing by Tuesday morning.
First Alert Forecast: Showers moving in with colder air following closely behind
Nate Bargatze attends the 15th annual Stand Up for Heroes benefit at Alice Tully Hall on...
Nashville native hosts SNL: ‘He’s just a kid from Old Hickory’
Man shot in both legs after fight at club
Man shot in both legs after fight at Nashville club
Man’s night out in Nashville ends in stolen Rolex, phone & wallet; search underway for suspects
Man’s night out in Nashville ends in stolen Rolex, phone & wallet; search underway for suspects

Latest News

FILE
Suspect who allegedly covered Vanderbilt sorority house security cameras identified
FILE
Deputies investigating home invasion in Coffee County; possible suspects on the run
Man killed in crash on Gallatin Pike North
UAW strike in Spring Hill
Small business owner in Spring Hill speaks out how UAW strike affects the community