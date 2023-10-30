Speed a possible factor in deadly Monday morning crash, police say
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 4:11 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A deadly crash in Madison drew investigators to the scene early Monday morning.
A man died after crashing into a utility pole on Gallatin Pike North around 1 a.m., according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.
Authorities said speed may have been a factor in the crash and that the man was thrown from the car.
