Small business owner in Spring Hill speaks out how UAW strike affects the community

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - More than 800 General Motors (GM) employees in Spring Hill have now joined the strike for better pay and benefits, but they’re not the only ones now fighting for money.

The Spring Hill GM employees joined the fight on Saturday afternoon around 5 p.m. They began picketing that same evening.

“To have such a large part of our population go on strike will affect the bottom line of all businesses and business owners, especially with the holiday season coming up,” said Spring Hill Book Store Director Sarah Kennedy.

The Spring Hill General Motors plant is one of the largest in the country. Thousands of United Auto Works (UAW) and GM employees refusing to work will likely stay away from stores like Kennedy’s.

“We are sometimes some of the things that people cut off of their budget first,” Kennedy said. “You have a lot of small businesses that are preparing for certain types of craziness and then to have your entire community tightening the belt does make it a little bit more stressful.”

Kennedy said she has three generations of UAW in her family.

“My brother is on the picket line right now,” Kennedy said. “My father and brother got to picket together in 2019 and my grandfather before that.”

Kennedy said that the fight for fair wages and fair benefits and the ability to have retirement and pension packages is extremely important.

“Just because your employer is huge doesn’t mean that they should be squeezing you just for their own profits,” Kennedy said.

The fight for fair wages has been an ongoing issue Kennedy said brings her to tears.

“I just know how hard my dad worked when I was a kid and how hard my brother works,” Kennedy said. “They deserve what they work for.”

The UAW union is demanding a 40% pay raise for all GM employees with better benefits, a result Kennedy said she is praying for.

Workers said they would be picketing in shifts and rotating crews every four hours.

