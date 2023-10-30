Police to have ‘zero tolerance’ to pranks, criminal behavior Halloween night in Nashville

“Officers will be keeping a close eye on neighborhoods Tuesday night to help ensure a trick-free Halloween.”
Trick or treating
Trick or treating(MGN)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville police have shared a list of safety tips for Halloween night, along with a warning about pranks and criminal behavior.

MNPD says it’s taking a zero-tolerance approach to criminal behavior and pranks that cross the line.

“Officers will be keeping a close eye on neighborhoods Tuesday night to help ensure a trick-free Halloween,” MNPD said.

Here’s a list of Halloween safety tips from MNPD:

  • An adult should accompany young children during trick-or-treating;
  • Agree on a specific time older children should return home;
  • Teach children to never enter a stranger’s home or vehicle;
  • Tell kids to stay together in familiar and well-lit areas;
  • Check your child’s treats for anything odd;
  • Carry a flashlight and wear bright clothing;
  • Put phones away and pay attention;
  • Keep costumed children away from pets. The pet may not recognize the child and become frightened or react in a vicious manner.

