Police to have ‘zero tolerance’ to pranks, criminal behavior Halloween night in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville police have shared a list of safety tips for Halloween night, along with a warning about pranks and criminal behavior.

MNPD says it’s taking a zero-tolerance approach to criminal behavior and pranks that cross the line.

“Officers will be keeping a close eye on neighborhoods Tuesday night to help ensure a trick-free Halloween,” MNPD said.

Here’s a list of Halloween safety tips from MNPD:

An adult should accompany young children during trick-or-treating;

Agree on a specific time older children should return home;

Teach children to never enter a stranger’s home or vehicle;

Tell kids to stay together in familiar and well-lit areas;

Check your child’s treats for anything odd;

Carry a flashlight and wear bright clothing;

Put phones away and pay attention;

Keep costumed children away from pets. The pet may not recognize the child and become frightened or react in a vicious manner.

