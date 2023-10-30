Pan Seared Salmon with Harper’s Steakhouse

Ingredients:

5 oz Salmon, Ora King or Valasso

4 oz Barley, Par Cooked

1 oz Cream, Heavy Whipping

1 oz Blistered Tomatoes

4 oz Baby Spinach

1/4 oz Minced Garlic

3/4 oz Shallots

1 oz Lemon Garlic Vinaigrette

1/4 oz Chive Oil

Kosher Salt to taste

Blackened Spice to taste

Red Sorrel for garnish

1 oz Parmesan

Directions:

1. Brush the salmon with blended oil and season with salt and blackening spice, heat a pan over medium high heat, add blended oil until it is shimmering and hot.

2. Place the salmon in a way that you drop it away from you, so that if any oil splashes, it does away from you, get a nice sear on the salmon for around 2 minutes, flip and place into the oven.

3. The salmon will be cooked to medium unless the ticket specifies otherwise, while the salmon is finishing, place two sauté pans over medium high heat.

4. Put oil in both until hot, add the shallots and garlic evenly in both, add the barley to one and add chicken stock, add spinach to the other, being careful to season and cook fast as to not over wilt, remove spinach from the heat.

5. Reduce the stock in the barley by half, add blistered tomatoes and heavy cream, season with salt, and finish with parmesan.

6. When the salmon is ready, place the 4 inch mold in the center of the plate. Add vinaigrette, then add barley. Top with spinach, then add salmon piece, skin side up.

7. Garnish with red sorrel.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.