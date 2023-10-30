Heavily armed suspects who stole police rifles evade Mt. Juliet officers near Antioch

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - The police pursuit in Mt. Juliet has ended after suspects evaded officers near Antioch Monday night.

Mt. Juliet police began pursuing heavily armed suspects just before 5:30 p.m. The suspects are believed to have stolen law enforcement rifles and body armor.

The suspects evaded officers in the Antioch area off of Hobson Pike, MJPD said. Metro Nashville police were alerted of the situation.

MJAlert: The suspect car evaded officers in the Antioch area off of Hobson Pike. Metro-Nashville Police has been alerted. There is no longer an active pursuit. — Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) October 30, 2023

MJAlert: Pursuit is of heavily armed suspects who stole law enforcement rifles and body armor. — Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) October 30, 2023

