Heavily armed suspects who stole police rifles evade Mt. Juliet officers near Antioch

By Caleb Wethington
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - The police pursuit in Mt. Juliet has ended after suspects evaded officers near Antioch Monday night.

Mt. Juliet police began pursuing heavily armed suspects just before 5:30 p.m. The suspects are believed to have stolen law enforcement rifles and body armor.

The suspects evaded officers in the Antioch area off of Hobson Pike, MJPD said. Metro Nashville police were alerted of the situation.

EARLIER: Officers are currently in pursuit of heavily armed suspects in Mt. Juliet on Monday afternoon.

WSMV4 has a crew on the way to learn more.

This is a developing story.

