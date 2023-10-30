No threat found at Cane Ridge Elementary after report of gun on campus

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - Following reports of a gun on campus, police responded to Cane Ridge Elementary School Monday morning but found that the report was unfounded, according to Metro Nashville Public Schools.

The elementary school was placed on a brief lockdown as officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department responded and investigated the threat, which turned out to be false.

The school is no longer on lockdown.

