Nashville opening extreme cold weather overflow shelter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Social Services is opening up its extreme cold weather overflow shelter as temperatures are set to dip early in the week.

The shelter will be open for Nashvillians without a home who are seeking shelter from the cold weather.

It’ll be open from Monday, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. and Tuesday, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. at 3230 Brick Church Pike.

“Families and pets are welcome. Pets must be crated. Those needing to get out of the cold are asked to first seek shelter at the Nashville Rescue Mission and Room In The Inn,” Metro Nashville said.

