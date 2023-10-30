Nashville opening extreme cold weather overflow shelter

The shelter will be open for Nashvillians without a home who are seeking shelter from the cold weather.
Nashville skyline
Nashville skyline(Atlanta Plugged In)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Social Services is opening up its extreme cold weather overflow shelter as temperatures are set to dip early in the week.

The shelter will be open for Nashvillians without a home who are seeking shelter from the cold weather.

It’ll be open from Monday, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. and Tuesday, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. at 3230 Brick Church Pike.

“Families and pets are welcome. Pets must be crated. Those needing to get out of the cold are asked to first seek shelter at the Nashville Rescue Mission and Room In The Inn,” Metro Nashville said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were injured in a fiery crash at the intersection of Lascassas Pike and North...
3 injured in 5-car crash in Murfreesboro
A police investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in a Nashville median.
Woman found dead in Nashville median, police say
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
Speed a possible factor in deadly Monday morning crash, police say
Police identify man killed after crashing into utility pole, rolling over in Nashville
Nate Bargatze attends the 15th annual Stand Up for Heroes benefit at Alice Tully Hall on...
Nashville native hosts SNL: ‘He’s just a kid from Old Hickory’

Latest News

Image of judge's gavel
Woman sues Gov. Lee, TBI director over violent sex offender status, without ever being convicted of a sex crime
SCHOOL BUS GENERIC
Deputies working school bus crash in Williamson County, traffic delays expected
Chilly temperatures and blustery winds can be expected for Halloween.
First Alert Forecast: The first freeze of the season tonight
Freeze Warning; coldest air of the season expected
Freeze Warning; coldest air of the season expected