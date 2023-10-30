Murfreesboro family concerned about speeding after vehicle crashes into home

The Murfreesboro Police Department said the driver was taken into custody after the crash and charged with leaving the scene of an accident.
The damage to a home on Warrior Drive after a juvenile driver crashed into the home.
By Michael Warrick
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Murfreesboro family must find a temporary place to stay after a vehicle crashed into their home Sunday afternoon.

Tyrone Morris said the home on Warrior Drive belonged to his parents for nearly 30 years. His father and son were home at the time but weren’t hurt. The driver, a juvenile, also survived.

“I lay my head in this corner when I come over here to watch football games, so yes, it did bother me quite a bit,” Morris said. “If I was laying there, I would probably not be talking to you right now, or in a hospital or something like that.”

The Murfreesboro Police Department said the driver was taken into custody after the crash and charged with leaving the scene of an accident. It’s unclear what caused the crash, but people living along the street claim speeding has been an everyday problem.

Morris said he has seen drivers knock out his neighbor’s mailbox at least three times.

“People are speeding every day,” Morris said. “I think they’re going to need a little more policing or some traffic equipment. Now that you started to bang into houses, I think you’ll catch some attention now.”

The Morris family is working to repair the damage to their foundation and living room so that they can return to their home.

The driver was taken to the Rutherford County Juvenile Detention Center, according to police.

