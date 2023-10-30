Man corners Nashville family with large knife after driving drunk, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Nashville man was arrested over the weekend after police say he chased a family around a home with a knife after coming home drunk.

Jose Rafael Alvarenga-Nataren, 37, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Metro Nashville officers responded to a home on Millwood Drive on Saturday afternoon. The victim said her boyfriend, Alvarenga-Nataren, stormed into the home with a sword or a large knife and chased her, her son and her daughter into a bathroom, where they called 911, police said.

Police later located Alvarenga-Nataren trying to leave the neighborhood. He “was not making much sense while asking simple questions,” the report said.

He was taken into custody and charged additionally with DUI. He remains jailed on a $45,000 bond.

