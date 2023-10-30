Legal action expected after Nashville man ‘with mental issues’ killed by police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The family of a Nashville man who was shot and killed by a Metro Nashville police officer has hired attorneys to potentially seek legal action against the department.

Joshua Kersey’s family has hired civil rights attorney Harry Daniels and personal injury attorney Marwan Porter after the 30-year-old’s death, according to a joint release by the attorneys’ respective law offices.

Family members say they are struggling to understand why Kersey was killed, according to the release.

Both attorneys say they’re reviewing all options in front of them and expect legal action to be taken.

“The video makes it absolutely clear that Officer Ranseen had no intention of arresting Joshua Kersey,” Daniels said. “He decided he was going to kill him within minutes of entering that house. It didn’t matter that he was lying on his back and wasn’t a threat to anyone. It didn’t matter that his arms were spread and visible. It didn’t matter that he was going through a mental health crisis. He had already decided to gun him down, and that’s exactly what he did.”

“Officer Ranseen executed a defenseless man. There’s no other way to say it,” Porter said. “From the beginning, he showed a total disregard for life. He decided Joshua Kersey needed to die, and nothing was going to stop him.”

Police said Kersey was holding a man who lived at a home on Split Oak Trail in Antioch at knifepoint.

Police were called to the home at 8:20 p.m. by his sister, who said he was intoxicated and had taken her keys to try to leave. He later returned to the house and began arguing with family members. Kersey’s sister, mom, four children and another man lived at the house, according to police.

Kersey took a knife from the kitchen and went into a bedroom and held the man hostage, authorities said. His sister, mom and four children were able to leave the house before the fatal shooting.

Police tried to negotiate with Kersey for about 40 minutes. Officers then heard a struggle and a loud noise in the bedroom. Officer Ranseen kicked the door open and gave Kersey a command to put the knife down, according to MNPD. Authorities said Kersey did not comply, and Officer Cole Ranseen, who was hired in May 2022, shot once and killed Kersey.

Police spokesperson Don Aaron said Kersey was yelling that he would harm the man and officers if they tried to enter the bedroom.

