Lafayette man agrees to meet agent posing as teen for sex, deputies say

“I swear to God this is going to be bad for me,” the man wrote to the undercover agent.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAFAYETTE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Lafayette man was arrested Thursday after investigators say he agreed to meet an undercover agent posing as a 14-year-old girl for sex.

John Wayne Osmer, 43, is charged with solicitation of a minor. On Oct. 6, a Macon County detective began investigating Osmer when he messaged an undercover Facebook account, according to an arrest report. During their conversation, the detective told Osmer the account belonged to a 14-year-old girl.

“Oh bye….cuz your [sic] 14, I’m not going to jail good bye,” Osmer replied, according to his arrest report. However, during the course of the investigation, Osmer allegedly hinted at sexual acts but would not come out and say it, detectives said.

“Osmer stated several times to the undercover that he was at Key Park, if the undercover would come to meet him to hang out,” the report said.

On Thursday, Oct. 26, Osmer agreed to meet the undercover detective for sex. Osmer stated, “I swear to God this is going to be bad for me, I (expletive) know it. Sex.”

Osmer was seen waiting in his car at Key Park and was taken into custody by the Macon County Sheriff’s Office.

