First Alert Forecast: The first freeze of the season tonight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -First Alert Weather Day in effect for freezing conditions. A Freeze Warning has been issued for tonight & tomorrow night as well. It will be dry for the rest of the week.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

THROUGH TOMORROW:

Tonight will turn cold. A FREEZE WARNING has been posted. Temperatures by sunrise Tuesday will be in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Tuesday afternoon will be sunny and cold with the high in the low 50s. A light breeze will increase toward late afternoon and stick around into the early evening for trick-or-treat time. Count on a wind chill Tuesday evening for trick-or-treating to be in the 40s.

Chilly temperatures and blustery winds can be expected for Halloween. (wsmv)

CHILLY WEEK:

Wednesday and Thursday morning will be very cold in the 20s.

Wednesday remains cold but sunny with the high only reaching 50.

Thursday & Friday afternoon will be sunny like most of this week and milder, in the low 60s to around 70.

THIS WEEKEND:

Pleasant and warm weather is on the way for this weekend.

We’ll have lows in the 40s and highs in the 70s. It’ll be sunny with a light south breeze.

NEXT WEEK:

The warming trend will continue into the start of next week.

On Monday, temperatures will be in the upper 70s.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.