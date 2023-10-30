First Alert Forecast: Coldest air of the season settling in

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Freeze Warning has been issued for tonight & tomorrow night as well.

THIS WEEK:

Cloudy, breezy, and rainy weather will continue this afternoon. Rain showers will gradually taper off from west to east, exiting Nashville by 3 pm or so.

Temperatures will hold in the 40s. With a gusty northerly wind it’ll feel even colder, so if you’re headed out, remember a jacket and an umbrella.

Be sure to review this list and take these cold weather precautions, as freezing weather is on the way. (WSMV)

Tonight will turn cold. A FREEZE WARNING has been posted. Temperatures by sunrise Tuesday will be in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Tuesday afternoon will be sunny and cold. A light breeze will increase toward late afternoon and stick around into the early evening for trick-or-treat time. Count on a wind chill Tuesday evening for trick-or-treating to be in the 30s.

Wednesday and Thursday morning will be very cold in the 20s.

Thursday & Friday afternoon will be sunny like most of this week and milder, in the 60s to around 70.

THIS WEEKEND:

Pleasant and warm weather is on the way for this weekend.

We’ll have lows in the 40s and highs in the 70s. It’ll be sunny with a light south breeze.

NEXT WEEK:

The warming trend will continue into the start of next week.

On Monday, temperatures will near 80 degrees in the warmest locations.

