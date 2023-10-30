Deputies working school bus crash in Williamson County, traffic delays expected

THOMPSON’S STATION, Tenn. (WSMV) - Deputies in Williamson County are working on a crash on Thompson’s Station Road West involving a school bus on Monday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office said no students were injured in this crash.

Traffic delays are expected in the area of the 1700 block of Thompson’s Station Road West between Evergreen Road and Cayce Springs Road.

“Expect delays. One lane of traffic is open at this time,” WCSO said.

Traffic Alert:

