Deputies working school bus crash in Williamson County, traffic delays expected

The sheriff’s office said no students were injured in this crash.
SCHOOL BUS GENERIC
SCHOOL BUS GENERIC(WECT)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMPSON’S STATION, Tenn. (WSMV) - Deputies in Williamson County are working on a crash on Thompson’s Station Road West involving a school bus on Monday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office said no students were injured in this crash.

Traffic delays are expected in the area of the 1700 block of Thompson’s Station Road West between Evergreen Road and Cayce Springs Road.

“Expect delays. One lane of traffic is open at this time,” WCSO said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were injured in a fiery crash at the intersection of Lascassas Pike and North...
3 injured in 5-car crash in Murfreesboro
A police investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in a Nashville median.
Woman found dead in Nashville median, police say
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
Speed a possible factor in deadly Monday morning crash, police say
Police identify man killed after crashing into utility pole, rolling over in Nashville
Nate Bargatze attends the 15th annual Stand Up for Heroes benefit at Alice Tully Hall on...
Nashville native hosts SNL: ‘He’s just a kid from Old Hickory’

Latest News

Nashville skyline
Nashville opening extreme cold weather overflow shelter
Image of judge's gavel
Woman sues Gov. Lee, TBI director over violent sex offender status, without ever being convicted of a sex crime
Chilly temperatures and blustery winds can be expected for Halloween.
First Alert Forecast: The first freeze of the season tonight
Freeze Warning; coldest air of the season expected
Freeze Warning; coldest air of the season expected