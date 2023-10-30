BoroPride held amid legal fight to exist

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After pushback, the BoroPride festival was held on Saturday in Rutherford County.

The festival was held during a legal challenge to the festival’s right to exist.

Prior to this weekend, the city of Murfreesboro passed an ordinance to try and ban the festival. Earlier in October, a federal judge temporarily blocked city leaders from interfering with the festival.

The judge ruled the ordinance as discriminatory, saying it goes against the right to free speech.

Leaders said this year’s festival was a huge success and that they are proud of their community for standing up for Pride.

“It’s really unfortunate that we’ve had to fight for the right to have our celebration,” said Chris Sanders, the Executive Director of the Tennessee Equality Project. “It felt like we wouldn’t be able to do that, but today we’re celebrating. Tomorrow, we continue the fight in court and beyond.”

Earlier this year, the state legislature passed a bill criminalizing public drag shows. That bill is also being held up in court. Two federal judges have separately ruled against it.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.