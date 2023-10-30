BoroPride held amid legal fight to exist

The city of Murfreesboro passed an ordinance to try and prevent the festival.
By Danica Sauter
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After pushback, the BoroPride festival was held on Saturday in Rutherford County.

The festival was held during a legal challenge to the festival’s right to exist.

Prior to this weekend, the city of Murfreesboro passed an ordinance to try and ban the festival. Earlier in October, a federal judge temporarily blocked city leaders from interfering with the festival.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: BoroPride to resume this year after judge signs court order

The judge ruled the ordinance as discriminatory, saying it goes against the right to free speech.

Leaders said this year’s festival was a huge success and that they are proud of their community for standing up for Pride.

“It’s really unfortunate that we’ve had to fight for the right to have our celebration,” said Chris Sanders, the Executive Director of the Tennessee Equality Project. “It felt like we wouldn’t be able to do that, but today we’re celebrating. Tomorrow, we continue the fight in court and beyond.”

Earlier this year, the state legislature passed a bill criminalizing public drag shows. That bill is also being held up in court. Two federal judges have separately ruled against it.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Nate Bargatze attends the 15th annual Stand Up for Heroes benefit at Alice Tully Hall on...
Nashville native hosts SNL: ‘He’s just a kid from Old Hickory’
Man’s night out in Nashville ends in stolen Rolex, phone & wallet; search underway for suspects
Man’s night out in Nashville ends in stolen Rolex, phone & wallet; search underway for suspects
Austin Allen
Middle school teacher charged with rape of a child in White County
Williamson County Sheriff's Office
Helicopter, multiple units searching for burglary suspect in Franklin

Latest News

'BoroPride' festival takes place amid legal fight
'BoroPride' festival takes place amid legal fight
Man shot in both legs after fight at club
Man shot in both legs after fight at Nashville club
Man shot in both legs after fight at club
Man shot in both legs after fight at club
An assortment of Halloween candy is shown in this photo taken on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023 in New...
Tips to keep children safe on Halloween