Best ways to stay safe this Halloween

The Clarksville Police Department provided tips on how you can be cautious this week.
Trick-or-Treat Halloween generic
Trick-or-Treat Halloween generic(MGN via Pexels)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Halloween is fast approaching, with mere hours until the candy-filled holiday arrives.

Festivals, parties and trick-or-treat events will be plentiful, meaning children will be out throughout the day and into the night. The Clarksville Police Department warns that young children need to be accompanied by an adult or responsible person as the festivities begin.

Along with supervision, the department offered five additional tips on how to stay safe this Halloween:

  1. Motorists should be cautious and patient, especially in neighborhoods.
  2. Costumes, wagons and strollers should have reflective material. Children could also carry flashlights or glow sticks for extra visibility.
  3. Go in groups, never trick-or-alone and avoid entering stranger’s homes.
  4. Inspect children’s candy before they eat it to ensure it hasn’t been tampered with.
  5. Be aware of your surroundings and call 911 immediately to report anything suspicious.

Police will focus their patrols on neighborhoods during trick-or-treating hours, which typically begin around 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were injured in a fiery crash at the intersection of Lascassas Pike and North...
3 injured in 5-car crash in Murfreesboro
A police investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in a Nashville median.
Woman found dead in Nashville median, police say
Nate Bargatze attends the 15th annual Stand Up for Heroes benefit at Alice Tully Hall on...
Nashville native hosts SNL: ‘He’s just a kid from Old Hickory’
Temperatures will dip to around freezing by Tuesday morning.
First Alert Forecast: Showers moving in with colder air following closely behind
Man shot in both legs after fight at club
Man shot in both legs after fight at Nashville club

Latest News

Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Man corners Nashville family with large knife after driving drunk, police say
Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton fashion exhibit opens at Lipscomb University
FILE
Lafayette man agrees to meet agent posing as teen for sex, deputies say
Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) runs the ball against the Atlanta Falcons during...
Titans QB Will Levis expected to start at Pittsburgh as Tannehill nurses ankle: report