Best ways to stay safe this Halloween

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Halloween is fast approaching, with mere hours until the candy-filled holiday arrives.

Festivals, parties and trick-or-treat events will be plentiful, meaning children will be out throughout the day and into the night. The Clarksville Police Department warns that young children need to be accompanied by an adult or responsible person as the festivities begin.

Along with supervision, the department offered five additional tips on how to stay safe this Halloween:

Motorists should be cautious and patient, especially in neighborhoods. Costumes, wagons and strollers should have reflective material. Children could also carry flashlights or glow sticks for extra visibility. Go in groups, never trick-or-alone and avoid entering stranger’s homes. Inspect children’s candy before they eat it to ensure it hasn’t been tampered with. Be aware of your surroundings and call 911 immediately to report anything suspicious.

Police will focus their patrols on neighborhoods during trick-or-treating hours, which typically begin around 6 p.m.

