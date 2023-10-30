Attorneys to announce multi-million-dollar lawsuit in fatal Mount Juliet police shooting

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - Attorneys for the family of Eric Allen, who was tased and fatally shot by a Mt. Juliet Police Department officer, will hold a press conference Monday to announce a multi-million-dollar lawsuit.

Attorneys Terry Clayton and S. Todd Yeary, community activists, and Allen’s family will be there to announce the lawsuit Monday afternoon at Corinthian Missionary Baptist Church in Nashville. Allen’s attorneys claim he was shot in the back three times during a November 22 traffic stop in Mt. Juliet, where he allegedly held his hands in the air before shots rang out. Sgt. Josh Lo shot Allen and returned to duty less than a month later.

While Allen is a convicted felon, Clayton said Allen was unarmed and had no outstanding warrants to his knowledge at the time of the traffic stop.

WSMV 4 reached out to Mount Juliet Police for comment in January. They sent us the following statement:

“The men and women of the Mt. Juliet Police Department dedicate themselves to the department’s core values of compassion, commitment, courage, competence, and integrity. As police officers, we swore an oath to uphold those values, support the Constitution, and honor the sanctity of human life. Sgt. Lo took that same oath. While much of the TBI investigative findings are not public at this moment, Sgt. Lo returned to duty after a preliminary review of the incident, which his actions are clear in the entirety of the released bodyworn camera video.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

