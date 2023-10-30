3 injured in 5-car crash in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three people were injured in a fiery crash involving five cars in Murfreesboro on Saturday night.

The Murfreesboro Police Department said the crash occurred at the intersection of Lascassas Pike and North Rutherford Boulevard/Northfield Boulevard before 8 p.m.

According to police Fatal Accident Crash Team investigators are trying to find out if speeding may have contributed to the crash.

One vehicle caught fire in the crash. Murfreesboro Fire Rescue firefighters put out the fire and helped free the 24-year-old driver who was trapped in the car. That person was taken to the hospital by helicopter.

Two others were injured in the crash. One was taken to Vanderbilt and is listed in stable condition. The other was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The preliminary investigation shows the driver of a Dodge Ram 1500 pickup was driving east in the left lane on East Northfield Boulevard. The driver was approaching a traffic light at Lacassas Pike at North Rutherford Boulevard when it slammed into the back of a car causing a chain reaction pileup, according to police.

The fiery crash happened at 7:15 p.m.

Charges will be pending based on the outcome of the investigation.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

