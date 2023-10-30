3 injured in 5-car crash in Murfreesboro

One driver was trapped in a burning car and flown to the hospital after the crash on Saturday night.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three people were injured in a fiery crash involving five cars in Murfreesboro on Saturday night.

The Murfreesboro Police Department said the crash occurred at the intersection of Lascassas Pike and North Rutherford Boulevard/Northfield Boulevard before 8 p.m.

According to police Fatal Accident Crash Team investigators are trying to find out if speeding may have contributed to the crash.

One vehicle caught fire in the crash. Murfreesboro Fire Rescue firefighters put out the fire and helped free the 24-year-old driver who was trapped in the car. That person was taken to the hospital by helicopter.

Two others were injured in the crash. One was taken to Vanderbilt and is listed in stable condition. The other was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The preliminary investigation shows the driver of a Dodge Ram 1500 pickup was driving east in the left lane on East Northfield Boulevard. The driver was approaching a traffic light at Lacassas Pike at North Rutherford Boulevard when it slammed into the back of a car causing a chain reaction pileup, according to police.

The fiery crash happened at 7:15 p.m.

Charges will be pending based on the outcome of the investigation.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

NEW: Three people injured in five-car crash; one car caught fire entrapping driver MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – (October 29,...

Posted by Murfreesboro TN Police Department on Saturday, October 28, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Nate Bargatze attends the 15th annual Stand Up for Heroes benefit at Alice Tully Hall on...
Nashville native hosts SNL: ‘He’s just a kid from Old Hickory’
Man’s night out in Nashville ends in stolen Rolex, phone & wallet; search underway for suspects
Man’s night out in Nashville ends in stolen Rolex, phone & wallet; search underway for suspects
Austin Allen
Middle school teacher charged with rape of a child in White County
Williamson County Sheriff's Office
Helicopter, multiple units searching for burglary suspect in Franklin

Latest News

Two hurt in Murfreesboro fiery crash
Study: Nashville commute is worst in the U.S.
'BoroPride' festival takes place amid legal fight
BoroPride held amid legal fight to exist
'BoroPride' festival takes place amid legal fight
'BoroPride' festival takes place amid legal fight