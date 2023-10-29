TWRA: Cannon Co. man drowns after kayak hits tree, overturns

The man’s body was found 100 yards from where he overturned, TWRA said.
Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency
Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency(TWRA Facebook)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM CDT
CANEY FORK, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 69-year-old Cannon County man drowned on the Caney Fork River in DeKalb County.

On Saturday, around 11 a.m., officers with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) responded to a call of an overturned kayak.

TWRA said the man and his wife, from Cannon County, left the Buffalo Valley Boat Ramp by kayak. The man’s kayak hit a tree and flipped, according to TWRA.

Rescuers searched the area and found his body in eight feet of water less than 100 yards from where the man overturned.

TWRA said the man was not wearing a lifejacket. His body was recovered and taken to the DeKalb County Hospital.

TWRA said this is the 24th boating fatality this year.

The incident remains under investigation.

