Tree planting held to honor Covenant shooting victims

Leaders said the Covenant School and the park have a very special relationship.
By Danica Sauter
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville city leaders honored the Covenant shooting victims with a tree-planting ceremony on Saturday. Friday marked seven months since the deadly mass shooting at the Covenant School

The ceremony was in the garden at William Edmondson Homesite Park.

One tree was planted to honor the Covenant shooting victims and another was for the children killed in shootings in Edgehill.

“Covenant school students and staff come out every year, and they were going to come out this year,” said Mark Schlicher with Sunporch Media. “They were scheduled to come out late in the week, then we heard the terrible news. They’re family…and so we knew we needed to do something.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

