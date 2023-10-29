Tips to keep children safe on Halloween

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - With Halloween right around the corner, law enforcement agencies are sharing tips on how to keep kids safe as they go trick-or-treating.

Whether you are going out with your kids or passing out candy in the comfort of your own home, here are a few safety tips to remember:

Inspect all of your children’s candy before they eat it

Children should only accept treats at the doorway -- never enter a stranger’s home

Never invite children into your home

Children should never accept rides from strangers

Children should not take shortcuts through backyards or alleyways

Set a time limit for children to be out on Halloween night

Children should travel in groups of three to five people

Adults should escort children while they trick-or-treat

Adult escorts should carry flashlights if possible

Keep pets inside the home or another safe place

Parents should know what route their children are taking within the neighborhood

All costumes should be made of light-colored, fireproof and preferably reflective material

Masks should only be worn if they are fitted properly and allow the child to breathe and see well

Children should always use sidewalks and not streets for walking

Children should look both ways before crossing the street

If you are driving, slow down and watch out for pedestrians

Do not leave your home unattended on Halloween night

Realistic replica firearms should not be used

Halloween this year is also expected to be chilly. According to First Alert Meteorologist Cruz Medina, there will be blustery winds on Tuesday night. Temperatures will be in the 40s and the wind chill will be in the 30s.

