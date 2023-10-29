Tips to keep children safe on Halloween

Halloween in the Mid-State this year is expected to be chilly.
By Danica Sauter
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - With Halloween right around the corner, law enforcement agencies are sharing tips on how to keep kids safe as they go trick-or-treating.

Whether you are going out with your kids or passing out candy in the comfort of your own home, here are a few safety tips to remember:

  • Inspect all of your children’s candy before they eat it
  • Children should only accept treats at the doorway -- never enter a stranger’s home
  • Never invite children into your home
  • Children should never accept rides from strangers
  • Children should not take shortcuts through backyards or alleyways
  • Set a time limit for children to be out on Halloween night
  • Children should travel in groups of three to five people
  • Adults should escort children while they trick-or-treat
  • Adult escorts should carry flashlights if possible
  • Keep pets inside the home or another safe place
  • Parents should know what route their children are taking within the neighborhood
  • All costumes should be made of light-colored, fireproof and preferably reflective material
  • Masks should only be worn if they are fitted properly and allow the child to breathe and see well
  • Children should always use sidewalks and not streets for walking
  • Children should look both ways before crossing the street
  • If you are driving, slow down and watch out for pedestrians
  • Do not leave your home unattended on Halloween night
  • Realistic replica firearms should not be used

Halloween this year is also expected to be chilly. According to First Alert Meteorologist Cruz Medina, there will be blustery winds on Tuesday night. Temperatures will be in the 40s and the wind chill will be in the 30s.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

